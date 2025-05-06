Australia's Smylie beaming with PGA Championship exemption

MELBOURNE :Rising talent Elvis Smylie has been given a late exemption to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow after claiming the Australasian tour order of merit in 2024-25.

The Australian 23-year-old and son of former women's tennis professional Liz Smylie follows in the footsteps of the previous two order of merit winners, David Micheluzzi and Kazuma Kobori, who were each given late exemptions to the major.

"I’m really excited for this opportunity," the lefthander said on social media.

"Thank you to the PGA of America for the invite and to Chairman, Ian Baker-Finch, and his team at the PGA of Australia for all the help with this process.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I can’t wait and I’ll see you all at Quail Hollow."

It will be Smylie's second major after a rough debut at last year's British Open at Royal Troon where he missed the cut.

Smylie rebounded with a strong season in his home tour, upsetting compatriot and former British Open winner Cameron Smith to claim his first Australian PGA Championship and earn status on the DP World Tour.

The world number 202 will join a strong Australian contingent at Quail Hollow next week, including Smith and fellow major-winners Adam Scott and Jason Day, the event's 2015 winner at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

Smylie will also return to the British Open at Royal Portrush after securing an exemption through his order-of-merit win.