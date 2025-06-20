Australia's Super Netball goes global in deal with Whoopi Goldberg's AWSN

SYDNEY :Australia's Super Netball league will be broadcast to more than 65 countries over the next three years after Netball Australia struck a deal with Whoopi Goldberg's All Women's Sports Network (AWSN), the governing body said on Friday.

Netball, one of a few sports created exclusively for women and girls, is the most popular participation sport for females in Australia with Netball Australia estimating there are up to a million players across the country.

The professional Super Netball league, which was launched in 2017, has eight teams and 41 of its games, including the playoffs and finals, will now be broadcast on AWSN.

"This breakthrough deal puts netball on screens across the globe and cements our place at the forefront of women's sport," Netball Australia chief executive Stacey West said in a statement.

"AWSN shares our vision of taking women's sport to new heights. Together, we're creating a platform for our athletes and game to shine like never before."

Co-founded by Oscar-winning actor and comedian Goldberg, AWSN was launched late last year as the first global media channel dedicated exclusively to showcasing women's sports.

"I am so proud to be thanking you for joining us on AWSN," Goldberg said in a video message to Super Netball released by Netball Australia.

"I see that your fans are really loving you, so we want to make sure that we put you everywhere in the world so that everybody knows about you."