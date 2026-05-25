Australia's 'Vibes Manager' Boyle eyes World Cup spot after Qatar setback

MELBOURNE, May 23 : Australia forward Martin Boyle was reduced to crutches and a cheerleading role at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but four years later is on a better footing to play in the North American tournament.

Scotland-born Boyle helped Australia qualify for 2022 and was included in Graham Arnold's World Cup squad despite suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee in the buildup.

While he worked hard to recover in time for Qatar, Boyle woke up from surgery to find doctors had performed a full knee reconstruction and his World Cup dream was over.

Marco Tilio took his place in the squad but Arnold put Boyle on the plane anyway, appointing him "Official Vibes Manager" in Qatar, with the task of keeping teammates motivated as they advanced to the last 16.

"Although it ended badly for me, I fully enjoyed it. I got the taste of what it was like," 33-year-old Boyle said from the Socceroos' training camp in Sarasota, Florida.

"I got to experience it firsthand and what the lads were going through. And yeah, obviously I contributed off the pitch, but fingers crossed this time round I can contribute on the pitch."

Born in Aberdeen, the Hibernian FC striker represented Scotland at junior levels and has played most of his career there.

However, Boyle was eligible to represent Australia through his Sydney-born father and confirmed allegiance after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has been a regular in Socceroos squads since, racking up 41 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

Australia coach Tony Popovic has yet to name his final 26-man squad for the World Cup where the team faces Turkey, the United States and Paraguay in a well-matched group.

Boyle has stiff competition for a place from players like Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, while his Hibernians' teammate and striker Ante Suto is also in Florida, hoping for a fairytale international debut at the World Cup.

Boyle said he had plenty of encouragement on the home front to work hard in Sarasota for selection to the June 11 to July 19 finals.

"My kids are telling me every morning, you know, they want to come on holiday. Not to watch me, but they want to come on holiday," Boyle said with a laugh.

"But I think having the full family out here to watch it would be spectacular.

"And obviously to give back to everyone that's believed in me would be a really special feeling."