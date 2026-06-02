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Austria fight back from early red card to beat Tunisia
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Sport

Austria fight back from early red card to beat Tunisia

Austria fight back from early red card to beat Tunisia
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Austria v Tunisia - Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria - June 1, 2026 Austria's Nicolas Seiwald in action with Tunisia's Ali Abdi REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Austria fight back from early red card to beat Tunisia
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Austria v Tunisia - Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria - June 1, 2026 Tunisia's Hannibal Mejbri in action with Austria's Stefan Posch REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Austria fight back from early red card to beat Tunisia
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Austria v Tunisia - Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria - June 1, 2026 Austria's Marcel Sabitzer in action with Tunisia's Khalil Ayari REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Austria fight back from early red card to beat Tunisia
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Austria v Tunisia - Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria - June 1, 2026 Austria's David Alaba in action with Tunisia's Montassar Talbi REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
02 Jun 2026 05:39AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2026 06:01AM)
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VIENNA, June 1 : Marcel Sabitzer netted a second-half winner for 10-man Austria as they overcame early scares to beat Tunisia 1-0 on Monday in their World Cup warm-up international at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

Sabitzer, winning his 98th cap, swept home a square pass from the right flank from Stefan Posch to break the deadlock in the 63rd minute.

Austria, preparing for this month’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, had been on the back foot after Konrad Laimer was dismissed in the 37th minute for a deliberate handball that denied Tunisia a goalscoring chance.

The North Africans, who are also World Cup-bound, struck the woodwork three times in the first half through Hannibal Mejbri, Firas Chaouat and a curling free kick from Anis Ben Slimane.

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Austria showed much resilience in fighting back after the break, and a minute after Sabitzer’s goal, could have been two up with Tunisia goalkeeper Abdelmouhib Chamakh pushing substitute Marco Friedl’s effort onto the post, and then Posch hitting the rebound onto the crossbar.

Austria open their Group J campaign at the World Cup against Jordan in San Francisco on June 16, while Tunisia have another warm-up match against Belgium in Brussels on Saturday before heading to Monterrey in Mexico, where Sweden are their first opponents in Group F on June 14.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters
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