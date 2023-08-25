Logo
Sport

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew out of BWF World Championships after round of 16 loss to India’s Prannoy
Sport

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew out of BWF World Championships after round of 16 loss to India's Prannoy

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew out of BWF World Championships after round of 16 loss to India’s Prannoy

Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew. (Photo: Facebook/I Love Badminton - Singapore Badminton Association)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
25 Aug 2023 12:40AM
SINGAPORE: World number 7 Loh Kean Yew was eliminated from the BWF World Championships on Thursday (Aug 24) after falling to India’s HS Prannoy in the men's singles round of 16.

In Copenhagen, Denmark, world number 9 Prannoy took the victory 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 in 69 minutes. This is Prannoy’s fourth career victory in five career meetings with the Singaporean.

Loh had mounted a stirring comeback in the rubber game from 4-11 down to lead 16-14. But the experienced Prannoy kept his cool to advance to the quarterfinals.

He will either face world number 1 and current Olympic champion, Viktor Axelsen or Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen.

Earlier in the tournament, Loh beat world-ranked 85 Pablo Abian, and world number 75  Ade Resky Dwicahyo.

Loh was crowned world champion 2021, after going on the fairytale run which saw him upset a number of higher-ranked players, including Olympic and current world champion Viktor Axelsen. But he has yet to clinch a title since then.

Loh’s best finish in 2023 was the Korea Open finals where he was beaten by Denmark’s Anders Antonsen.

Source: CNA/fh/lk

