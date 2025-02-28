Badminton: Loh Kean Yew beats Jason Teh in all-Singapore clash at German Open
World number 15 Loh took the victory 21-10, 21-14 against world number 26 Teh.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's top men's singles player Loh Kean Yew came up on top against compatriot Jason Teh in the quarter-finals of the German Open on Friday (Feb 28).
At the Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim, Germany, world number 15 Loh took the victory 21-10, 21-14 against world number 26 and tournament fifth seed Teh in 35 minutes.
This is the first time the pair have met in a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour event.
Loh, who is the second seed behind Olympic singles champion Viktor Axelsen in the Super 300 tournament, will face either China's Wang Zheng Xing or Japan's Koo Takahashi in the final four on Saturday.
Former world champion Loh has had an indifferent start to the year, with one quarter-final appearance at the India Open and two first-round exits at the Malaysia Open and Indonesia Masters.
Teh, on the other hand, has been in hot form. The 24-year-old made five tournament finals in 2024 and won his first World Tour title, the Thailand Masters, last month. He is currently at a career high in the men's singles rankings.
Singapore's top women's singles player Yeo Jia Min remains in contention at the German Open.
The tournament top seed and world number 13 will face Japan's Hina Akechi later on Friday.