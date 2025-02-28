Badminton: Loh Kean Yew beats Jason Teh in all-Singapore clash at German Open

SINGAPORE: Singapore's top men's singles player Loh Kean Yew came up on top against compatriot Jason Teh in the quarter-finals of the German Open on Friday (Feb 28).

At the Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim, Germany, world number 15 Loh took the victory 21-10, 21-14 against world number 26 and tournament fifth seed Teh in 35 minutes.

This is the first time the pair have met in a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour event.

Loh, who is the second seed behind Olympic singles champion Viktor Axelsen in the Super 300 tournament, will face either China's Wang Zheng Xing or Japan's Koo Takahashi in the final four on Saturday.