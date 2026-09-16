Podium finish at Asian Games the target for Singapore's Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min, says coach

SINGAPORE: Former world champion Loh Kean Yew does not have particularly fond memories of his Asian Games debut in 2023, but three years on, the 29-year-old has an opportunity to set things right.

"The previous one was a bad Asian Games for me," he told reporters on Wednesday (Sep 16).

"This time going in, I should ... be more experienced in handling the mental stress part. Hopefully I'll be able to do that well and just play my best in every match, one match at a time."

At the 2023 Hangzhou Games, Loh lost to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong in the men’s singles round of 32, ending his campaign prematurely.

"I want to do better than the last time," he said. "As athletes, whenever we compete overseas, the goal is definitely to get on the podium.

"All we can do is focus on ourselves and give it our all. Whether we can achieve it or not, as long as we've done our best, we'll have no regrets."

Loh will be among the four badminton players set to represent Singapore at the Sep 19 to Oct 4 Games in Nagoya, Japan.

He will be joined by Singapore's top women's singles player Yeo Jia Min, and the men's doubles pair of Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo.

"During the Asian Games, all the top players will be there, so they (Loh and Yeo) will take it one match at a time," said national singles assistant coach Kelvin Ho.

"But of course, the target will be the podium. They will fight in every match to try and get a medal for Singapore."

Singapore's only Asian Games badminton medal has been the women's team bronze at the 2006 Doha Games.