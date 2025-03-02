Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew falls short at German Open, loses to Denmark's Axelsen in final

SINGAPORE: There would be no clean sweep of singles titles for Singapore at the German Open after Singapore's Loh Kean Yew fell to two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in 54 minutes on Sunday (Mar 2).

After a pulsating first game which the tournament top seed Axelsen took 21-19, the Dane appeared to be in cruise control in the second.

However, a stirring comeback from tournament second seed Loh saw him save eight championship points at the death, before the Dane took the second 21-18.

Going into the clash, the Singaporean world number 15 had a 2-10 head-to-head record against Axelsen. He last beat the world number four at the Denmark Open in 2022.

On Saturday, Loh saw off Japan’s world number 44 Koo Takahashi 21-13, 21-14 in 46 minutes to progress to his first tournament final since winning the Super 300 Spain Masters last year.