Badosa withdraws from US Open as injury woes continue

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Berlin Tennis Open - Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany - June 20, 2025 Spain's Paula Badosa leaves after losing by a walkover her quarter final match against China's Wang Xinyu REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

09 Aug 2025 03:36AM
Spaniard Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as she recovers from a back injury, tournament organisers announced on Friday.

World number 12 Badosa has suffered a string of injuries, including a chronic lower back issue that even had her considering retirement.

Last month, the former world number two announced she would be sidelined for a few weeks due to yet another back injury.

Badosa last played at Wimbledon, where she suffered a first-round defeat. She then revealed she had suffered a tear in her psoas, the muscle which connects the lower back to the top of the leg.

With Badosa's withdrawal, Switzerland's Jil Teichmann will move into the main draw of the U.S. Open, where singles action begins on August 24.

Badosa has also had to withdraw from the tournament's new mixed doubles event, in which she had been expected to partner Britain’s Jack Draper.

Source: Reuters
