Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang delayed due to heavy rain

SEPANG, Malaysia, Oct 4 : The start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia was delayed on Sunday due to heavy rain at the Sepang International Circuit. The race was due to start at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT).

The governing FIA said no improvement is forecasted for the next 10 minutes and sent the medical car out to report on track conditions.

The medical car reported a "significant amount of standing water" around the track, with the FIA adding that current conditions were not suitable to start the race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is on pole position, his first of the season, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton alongside him on the front row. Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start third on the grid.