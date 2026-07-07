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Balogun starts for US after red card suspended
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Balogun starts for US after red card suspended

Balogun starts for US after red card suspended
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Folarin Balogun of the U.S. during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin
Balogun starts for US after red card suspended
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 U.S. fan holds up a poster of Folarin Balogun outside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin
07 Jul 2026 06:55AM
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July 6 : U.S. striker Folarin Balogun will start Monday's World Cup last-16 clash against Belgium after FIFA suspended the red-card sanction he received in the team's previous match, with a FIFA appeals committee rejecting Belgium's challenge to the decision.

• Balogun, the team's leading scorer at the tournament on three, spearheads the U.S. attack alongside Christian Pulisic.

• U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino selects Matt Freese to start in goal, no changes from the previous match against Bosnia.

• Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku all start on the bench.

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U.S.: Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Dodi Lukebakio.

Source: Reuters
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