Bangladesh leave Australia reeling at 183-8 at tea

MELBOURNE, Aug 13 : Australia batsman Steve Smith scored a defiant half-century but Bangladesh's depleted attack produced another four-wicket session to reduce the hosts to 183 for eight at tea on day one of the series-opening test in Darwin on Thursday.

• Paceman Hasan Mahmud dismissed tailenders Pat Cummins (9) and Mitchell Starc (1) in quick succession before the tea break, having removed both Australia's openers in the morning.

• Seamer Ebadot Hossain grabbed a second wicket when wicketkeeper Alex Carey chopped onto his stumps to be out for 19, ending a 55-run partnership with Smith, who was 67 not out at the end of the session.

• Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took his second wicket, bowling all-rounder Beau Webster for 12 with a peach of a delivery.

• Australia captain Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first on a grassy pitch on a hot morning in the Northern Territory capital. Australia were 74 for four at lunch.

• Australia's under-pressure opener Jake Weatherald made a start but was caught in the slips for a nervous 23 with a loose drive in the morning session.

• Batting at number five, all-rounder Cameron Green, whose place in the team is also under scrutiny, was caught for 13 after hitting Taskin to short midwicket.

• Number three Marnus Labuschagne was caught for one off Ebadot.

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia since 2003. The second and final test of series is in Mackay, Queensland.