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Bangladesh make bright start, Australia 74-4 at lunch in first test
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Bangladesh make bright start, Australia 74-4 at lunch in first test

Bangladesh make bright start, Australia 74-4 at lunch in first test

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - SCG, Sydney, Australia, January 6, 2018. Steve Smith prepares to hit a boundary during the third day of the fifth Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

13 Aug 2026 11:09AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 11:48AM)
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MELBOURNE, Aug 13 : Bangladesh's depleted pace attack routed Australia's top order to leave the hosts at 74 for four at lunch on day one of the series-opening test in Darwin on Thursday. 

• Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first on a grassy pitch on a hot morning in the Northern Territory capital.

• Hasan Mahmud removed both Australia's openers, with under-pressure Jake Weatherald out for 23 with a loose drive sending an edge to the slips. Travis Head chopped onto his stumps.

• Number three Marnus Labuschagne was caught for one off the bowling of Ebadot Hossain.

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• Number five Cameron Green also failed with the bat, caught for 13 after hitting Taskin Ahmed to short midwicket.

• Steve Smith was seven not out, having been dropped on two in the slips off the bowling of Ebadot.

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia since 2003.

• The second and final test of series is in Mackay, Queensland.

Source: Reuters
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