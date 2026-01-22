Bangladesh stand firm on India decision despite World Cup ultimatum

DHAKA, Jan 22 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reaffirmed its decision not to tour India for next month's Twenty20 World Cup, with its chief Aminul Islam announcing on Thursday that it would again request the International Cricket Council (ICC) allow the team to play in Sri Lanka instead.

The ICC board has dismissed Bangladesh's concerns regarding the safety of its players and fans in India, despite persistent political tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.

Following a meeting on Thursday between the BCB's top officials, players and the sports adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, the board maintained its stance despite the risk of being replaced by another team in the tournament set to begin on February 7.

"We will go back to the ICC with our plan to play in Sri Lanka," BCB president Islam said at a press conference.

"They did give us a 24-hour ultimatum but a global body can't really do that. ICC will miss out on 200 million people watching the World Cup (if Bangladesh is axed). It will be their loss..."

Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul said the decision not to tour India was taken by the interim government.

"We are hopeful that ICC will give us the opportunity to play in Sri Lanka," Nazrul said.

Political relations between India and Bangladesh have recently deteriorated, impacting cricket too.

Bangladesh player Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) despite signing with its Kolkata franchise.

Bangladesh responded by banning IPL broadcasts in the country and demanding to play their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka.

After an emergency ICC board meeting on Wednesday, cricket's global governing body ruled out any security issue in India for players and fans from Bangladesh. It also ruled out altering the schedule so close to the tournament, saying it would set a bad precedent.

Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka in keeping with their policy of not touring India over fraught political tensions.