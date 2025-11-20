Bangladesh's Rahim scores century in his 100th test

Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim scored a century in his 100th test match against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday.

The 38-year-old reached the milestone on the second day of the final test after resuming his innings overnight on 99.

Rahim, who debuted in test cricket in 2005, becomes the 11th batter in the format's history to score a century in their 100th test.

The batter joins a distinguished group that includes Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge, Alec Stewart, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Hashim Amla, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Joe Root and David Warner.

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0, following an innings and 47 runs victory in the first test.