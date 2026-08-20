Barca bring back Cancelo for third spell on deal until 2029

Aug 20 : Barcelona have signed fullback Joao Cancelo on a free transfer until June 2029, the LaLiga champions said on Thursday, with the Portugal international returning to the Catalan club for a third spell.

The 32-year-old first joined Barca on loan from Premier League side Manchester City during the 2023-24 season before returning on another loan spell from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in January.

Across his two stints at Barca, Cancelo made 65 appearances, scoring six goals and providing nine assists.

Cancelo terminated his contract with Al-Hilal by mutual consent before completing his return to Barca, according to media reports.

"The fullback arrives as a free agent and signs a contract up to 30 June 2029," Barca said in a statement.

"Cancelo now signs a permanent contract with Barca and is back available for Hansi Flick, who clearly trusts the fullback and will try to make the most of his talents and attacking intent. Cancelo is a blaugrana!"

A product of Benfica's academy, Cancelo has enjoyed a globe-trotting career, representing Valencia, Inter Milan, Juventus, Man City, Bayern Munich, Barca and Al-Hilal.

He won three Premier League titles during his time at City. He also won Serie A with Juventus in 2018-19 and the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2022-23, among several other honours.

Cancelo was part of Portugal's squad at this year's World Cup, where they were eliminated by Spain in the round of 16.

Barca are chasing a third consecutive LaLiga title under Flick and have further strengthened their squad with the additions of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, England winger Anthony Gordon and Germany forward Karim Adeyemi.