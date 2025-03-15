Barca must learn from mistakes in previous games against Atletico, says Flick

Barcelona must learn their lessons from the last two games against Atletico Madrid if they are to beat them for the first time this season but the result will not define how the LaLiga title race plays out, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied on 57 points at the top of LaLiga while Atletico are a point behind in third place. Real Madrid could steal a march and surge ahead if they beat Villarreal on Saturday, though Barca have a game in hand.

Flick's side lost 2-1 at home to Atletico and were held to a 4-4 draw in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, with Atletico's Alexander Sorloth scoring a stoppage-time winner in the first game and a 90th-minute equaliser in the second.

"I think we played two great matches. We have to be focused from the beginning of the match to the end of the match," Flick told reporters ahead of Sunday's game.

"In the first match we weren't as focused as we can be at the end of the match. In the second match, we weren't focused at the beginning and the end.

"We have to take care of that. If you make mistakes against Atletico, they can hurt you. This is what we have to defend."

Asked if the game could decide the title race, Flick said: "It's a long way to go in the league, it's one match. If we win it will be very good for our confidence and give us more belief.

"I always say LaLiga clubs know how to play football, it's not easy to win against such teams."

Atletico had their hearts broken in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday when they lost to rivals Real Madrid yet again on penalties.

But Flick brushed aside any talk of Diego Simeone's side coming into Sunday's game with fatigue having played extra time and penalties.

"For me, they have a fantastic team. It's not just 11-14 players. They have a really good team and this isn't a problem," he said.

"They are fit, they have experienced players in the team. I don't think it makes a difference."

Julian Alvarez was at the centre of a refereeing controversy when his converted spot kick was chalked off after he touched the ball twice when he slipped and Flick said the Argentine was unlucky.

"It was an unlucky situation, I really feel for him," Flick said of Alvarez, who has netted 22 times for Atletico in all competitions this season.

"He's a fantastic player, he's one of the best strikers but it happens."