Logo
Logo

Sport

Barca's Bardghji hit by another serious knee injury setback
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barca's Bardghji hit by another serious knee injury setback

Barca's Bardghji hit by another serious knee injury setback

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Birmingham City v FC Barcelona - St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2026 FC Barcelona's Roony Bardghji in action with Birmingham City's Menzi Mazwi Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

11 Aug 2026 11:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 11 : Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to the 20-year-old after a previous serious knee injury derailed his progress.

• Bardghji, who was born in Kuwait but plays for Sweden, suffered a serious knee problem during training in 2024 that sidelined him for nearly a year.

• "The player will undergo surgery in the coming days," Barca posted on social media platform X after the latest setback.

• He joined Barca from Copenhagen last year on a contract that runs until June 2029.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• He has made 28 appearances for Barca in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

• Bardghji has won three caps since making his senior debut last year but missed selection for Sweden's 2026 World Cup squad.

• Hansi Flick's Barca side, who are chasing a third straight LaLiga title, open their league campaign at Elche on August 23.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement