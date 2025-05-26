Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Barca's Bonmati named Women's Champions League player of the season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barca's Bonmati named Women's Champions League player of the season

Barca's Bonmati named Women's Champions League player of the season

Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Final - Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - May 24, 2025 FC Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati in action REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

26 May 2025 05:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Women's Champions League player of the season on Sunday after the Spanish champions reached their fifth consecutive final of the competition.

Bonmati, recognised for the third year in a row, contributed five assists and four goals to Barca's European campaign but they were unable to lift the trophy for a third straight year, losing the final 1-0 to Arsenal on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Spanish international also topped the list of the season's best goals with her outstanding solo effort in the second leg of the semi-final against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Bonmati evaded a challenge from Niamh Charles and steamed through the Chelsea half before lashing the ball into the top corner to give Barcelona the lead that paved the way for another 4-1 win and saw them book a spot in the final.

Five Arsenal players were named in the competition's team of the season: goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, defenders Emily Fox and Leah Williamson and forwards Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo.

Barca's Bonmati, Maria Leon, Patricia Guijarro and Claudia Pina also made the list, alongside Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Melchie Dumornay, 21, who was also recognised as best young player of the season.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement