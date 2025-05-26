Barca's Bonmati named Women's Champions League player of the season

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Women's Champions League player of the season on Sunday after the Spanish champions reached their fifth consecutive final of the competition.

Bonmati, recognised for the third year in a row, contributed five assists and four goals to Barca's European campaign but they were unable to lift the trophy for a third straight year, losing the final 1-0 to Arsenal on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Spanish international also topped the list of the season's best goals with her outstanding solo effort in the second leg of the semi-final against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Bonmati evaded a challenge from Niamh Charles and steamed through the Chelsea half before lashing the ball into the top corner to give Barcelona the lead that paved the way for another 4-1 win and saw them book a spot in the final.

Five Arsenal players were named in the competition's team of the season: goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, defenders Emily Fox and Leah Williamson and forwards Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo.

Barca's Bonmati, Maria Leon, Patricia Guijarro and Claudia Pina also made the list, alongside Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Melchie Dumornay, 21, who was also recognised as best young player of the season.