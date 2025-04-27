Barcelona blast Chelsea to book spot in women's Champions League final

LONDON () - Barcelona ruthlessly dismantled English champions Chelsea en route to a 4-1 victory in their Women's Champions League semi-final second leg in London on Sunday to win 8-2 on aggregate and book their spot in the final.

Having cruised to a 4-1 win in the first leg a week ago, holders Barcelona could have been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas, but they tore into their hosts in the first half, netting three goals to put the tie beyond doubt by the break.

Barcelona took the lead on the day with an outstanding solo goal from Aitana Bonmati, who evaded a challenge from Niamh Charles and steamed through the Chelsea half before lashing the ball into the top corner past a helpless Hannah Hampton.

Chelsea's fate was effectively sealed when Ewa Pajor made it two in the 41st minute as she stole in front of Millie Bright to fire home. Claudia Pina topped that with a sensational curled effort from the edge of the box for her 10th goal in this season's Champions League.

Outclassed in every area of the pitch, Chelsea struggled to create chances and Salma Paralluelo made it 4-0 to Barca in the 90th minute after a defensive error. Although Wieke Kaptein scored a late consolation goal for the Blues, it was of little comfort to Sonia Bompastor's side.

Barcelona will find out who they will face in the final in Lisbon on May 24 later on Sunday, when Olympique Lyonnais take on Arsenal at home with a 2-1 lead from the first leg.