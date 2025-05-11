Barcelona hammer Betis 9-0 to win sixth straight Liga F title

Barcelona wrapped up their sixth consecutive Liga F title in style with a 9-0 victory at Real Betis on Sunday, with Claudia Pina scoring a hat-trick and both Ewa Pajor and Alexia Putellas bagging a brace.

Record 10-time champions Barcelona top the league table with 81 points from 29 matches for an unassailable six-point lead over rivals Real Madrid with just one game remaining in the season.

The title follows a strong debut season for coach Pere Romeu, who replaced former manager Jonatan Giraldez after the Spaniard left Barcelona to take over American NWSL side Washington Spirit.

Barcelona also remain on course for a quadruple after winning the Spanish Super Cup and reaching the finals of the Women's Champions League and Copa de la Reina, but their league record this season has been shy of their own lofty standards.

The Catalan outfit have two losses from their 29 league games, more than in any of their past five campaigns - three of which have ended unbeaten.

"This team works very hard to win titles. Everything comes from the start of the season, playing good games," Pina told DAZN.

"I feel good, taking home the match ball is the least important thing, I always try to help the team as much as I can."

Barcelona's win also relegated Betis to the second division.

"It's a bit bittersweet. I give a lot of encouragement to Betis and I hope they return to the first division soon," Pina said.