Barcelona hammer Betis 9-0 to win sixth straight Liga F title
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v VfL Wolfsburg - Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain - March 27, 2025 FC Barcelona's Claudia Pina celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v FC Barcelona - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 27, 2025 FC Barcelona's Ewa Pajor celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v VfL Wolfsburg - Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain - March 27, 2025 FC Barcelona's Claudia Pina celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Alexia Putellas REUTERS/Bruna Casas
11 May 2025 08:59PM
Barcelona wrapped up their sixth consecutive Liga F title in style with a 9-0 victory at Real Betis on Sunday, with Claudia Pina scoring a hat-trick and both Ewa Pajor and Alexia Putellas bagging a brace.

Record 10-time champions Barcelona top the league table with 81 points from 29 matches for an unassailable six-point lead over rivals Real Madrid with just one game remaining in the season.

The title follows a strong debut season for coach Pere Romeu, who replaced former manager Jonatan Giraldez after the Spaniard left Barcelona to take over American NWSL side Washington Spirit.

Barcelona also remain on course for a quadruple after winning the Spanish Super Cup and reaching the finals of the Women's Champions League and Copa de la Reina, but their league record this season has been shy of their own lofty standards.

The Catalan outfit have two losses from their 29 league games, more than in any of their past five campaigns - three of which have ended unbeaten.

"This team works very hard to win titles. Everything comes from the start of the season, playing good games," Pina told DAZN.

"I feel good, taking home the match ball is the least important thing, I always try to help the team as much as I can."

Barcelona's win also relegated Betis to the second division.

"It's a bit bittersweet. I give a lot of encouragement to Betis and I hope they return to the first division soon," Pina said.

Source: Reuters
