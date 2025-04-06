Logo
Barcelona held by Betis, miss chance to extend league lead
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Betis - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 5, 2025 Real Betis' Aitor Ruibal in action with FC Barcelona's Alejandro Balde REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Betis - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 5, 2025 Real Betis' Aitor Ruibal in action with FC Barcelona's Pedri REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Betis - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 5, 2025 Real Betis' Adrian in action with FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Betis - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - April 5, 2025 Real Betis' Aitor Ruibal in action with FC Barcelona's Alejandro Balde REUTERS/Albert Gea
06 Apr 2025 05:21AM
Barcelona spurned the chance to extend their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings when they were held at home 1-1 by Real Betis on Saturday, with visiting defender Natan cancelling out Gavi's early opener.

The draw moves Hansi Flick's Barca on to 67 points, four ahead of rivals Real Madrid who slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home by Valencia earlier on Saturday, while Betis climbed to fifth on 48 points.

The hosts had been given further motivation by Real's shocking loss and had a great start when Gavi opened the scoring from close range, brilliantly assisted by Ferran Torres seven minutes after kickoff.

However, Natan headed the equaliser from a corner in the 17th minute and though they dominated, Barca could not find a way past 38-year-old goalkeeper Adrian.

Source: Reuters
