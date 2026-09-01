Barcelona sign Brazilian striker Jesus from Arsenal

Sept 1 : Spanish champions Barcelona have signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on a three-year contract, the clubs said on Tuesday.

Neither club disclosed financial details of the deal, though British media reported Barcelona paid about £8.6 million ($11.5 million) for the 29-year-old.

Jesus is Barcelona's sixth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Rodri, Joao Cancelo and goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The signing comes amid speculation over Barcelona's interest in Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, with Atletico unwilling to sell the Argentine international to their domestic rivals.

Jesus leaves Arsenal after four seasons in north London, having joined from Manchester City in 2022. He made 123 appearances in all competitions for the London club, scoring 32 goals, and appeared 27 times during their Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

However, he had slipped down the pecking order at the club, with Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres preferred in attack.

Before moving to Arsenal, Jesus won four Premier League titles during a six-year spell at Manchester City, where he scored 95 goals in 236 appearances across all competitions.

Jesus made more than 200 Premier League appearances and scored over 70 league goals.

Arsenal also announced the departure of midfielder Fabio Vieira, who has joined German club Hamburg.