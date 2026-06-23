Barcelona sign Egypt forward Abdelkarim until 2029

June 23 : Barcelona have signed Egypt forward Hamza Abdelkarim on a three-year deal, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old international joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly in the winter transfer window, with a purchase option at the end of the season. Abdelkarim scored six goals in 11 appearances for the club’s under-19 side.

"FC Barcelona has informed Al Ahly that it is exercising its purchase option for Hamza Abdelkarim. The Egyptian forward will join the club on a permanent basis and will sign a contract for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2029," read the statement.

Abdelkarim is currently on international duty at the 2026 World Cup, where he has featured in Egypt's opening two matches against Belgium and New Zealand.