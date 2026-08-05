Barcelona sign forward Kerolin from Man City in record WSL sale

Aug 4 : Barcelona have signed Brazil forward Kerolin Nicoli from Manchester City on a four-year contract, with British media reports saying the deal made the 26-year-old the most expensive export from the Women's Super League.

Reports said the Liga F champions paid 1.5 million euros ($1.73 million) for Kerolin, who joined City from North Carolina Courage in January 2025, and helped the English club win the WSL and the Women's FA Cup last season.

The previous largest sale from the WSL was Canadian forward Olivia Smith's one million pound ($1.34 million) move from Liverpool to Arsenal last year.

Kerolin made her senior debut for Brazil in 2018 and was part of their 2022 Women's Copa America-winning squad.

"This journey has shaped her into a complete player, ready to embrace the challenge of wearing the Barca shirt and contributing her talent to one of the world's most demanding teams," Barcelona said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barcelona have won the Spanish top-flight league seven times straight, and clinched the Women's Champions League title four times since 2020.

"The signing of Kerolin Nicoli is another clear statement of FC Barcelona's ambition," the club added.

"The club remains committed to bringing together the best players in world football with the aim of staying at the top of the game and continuing to set the standard for excellence."

Barcelona kick off their Liga F campaign on August 30 against CD Tenerife.

($1 = 0.8677 euros)

($1 = 0.7441 pounds)