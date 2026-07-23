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Barcelona sign pacy winger Adeyemi from Dortmund
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Barcelona sign pacy winger Adeyemi from Dortmund

Barcelona sign pacy winger Adeyemi from Dortmund

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 13, 2026 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger

23 Jul 2026 07:06PM
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July 23 : Barcelona have signed German winger Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on a deal until 2031, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed by the clubs, but media reports said the deal was worth €22 million ($25.1 million)  plus add-ons and includes a sell-on clause.

"FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Karim Adeyemi, who has signed a contract with the Catalans until 2031," Barcelona said in a statement.

Adeyemi joined Dortmund in 2022 from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and made 146 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring 36 goals in all competitions.

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The 24-year-old reunites with Hansi Flick, who handed him his senior debut for the Germany national team  during the coach's two-year spell in charge.

Adeyemi is renowned for his scintillating pace, having set a Bundesliga speed record at the time when he clocked 36.65 km/h during Dortmund's 5-1 win over Freiburg in the 2022-23 season.

Adeyemi becomes Barcelona's second attack-minded signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

He joins the Spanish champions amid a reshaping of their forward line following Robert Lewandowski's move to Chicago Fire and Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United after his loan spell at the Catalan club.

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

Source: Reuters
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