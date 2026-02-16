Logo
Barcelona to stay on F1 calendar, to alternate with Belgium until 2032
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 1, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads at the start of the race ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris REUTERS/Bruna Casas

16 Feb 2026 11:32PM
Feb 16 : Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya will host a Formula One Grand Prix in 2028, 2030 and 2032 after signing a contract extension to alternate with Belgium, the Liberty Media-owned sport said on Monday.

The race will be known as the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix from this season, with the Spanish Grand Prix moving to a new street circuit in Madrid.

"Barcelona is an incredible city, and the Formula One fans there always welcome us with such passion, so I am delighted that we will continue to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for years to come," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

This year's race is scheduled for June 14.

Formula One announced last January that the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps would drop off the calendar in 2028 and 2030 as part of a new contract guaranteeing four races in six years to 2031.

Source: Reuters
