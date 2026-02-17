Barcelona stunned by Girona 2-1 to leave Real Madrid top of LaLiga

GIRONA, Spain, Feb 16 : Barcelona were stunned by Girona who roared back to win 2-1 at home in a breathless Catalan derby on Monday, as last season's champions failed to return to the LaLiga summit, leaving Real Madrid top of the table.

Barcelona struck the woodwork twice in the first half, Raphinha hitting the post before Lamine Yamal fired a penalty against the same upright in added time after Dani Olmo was fouled inside the box.

Pau Cubarsi finally put the visitors ahead in the 59th minute, rising to head home Jules Kounde's cross from a short corner, but Girona levelled three minutes later when Thomas Lemar converted from close range after Vladyslav Vanat's cross caused confusion.

Fran Beltran sealed victory in the 87th minute, steering home from Joel Roca's pass as the Montilivi stadium erupted.

Barcelona pushed for an equaliser but could not break through, even after Roca was sent off in added time for a reckless foul on Lamine Yamal.

Barca remain on 58 points, two behind Real Madrid, and have lost successive games in all competitions for the first time since October.

"We lacked a bit of everything. We need to be self-critical. We need to improve things and get our act together," Cubarsi told DAZN.

"After my goal, they scored very quickly to equalise. We got them back into the game too quickly. We need to improve on those goals they score right after we take the lead. Keep your head down and improve."

BARCA DOMINATE POSSESSION

Hansi Flick welcomed back Frenkie De Jong and Raphinha from injury after their absence in last week's 4-0 Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg loss to Atletico Madrid, and Barca duly dominated possession early in the game.

Yet their finishing deserted them. Raphinha dragged wide after surging in from the left, while Yamal was denied from point-blank range by keeper Paulo Gazzaniga following a sharp counter down the right.

Girona were content to sit deep and spring forward, repeatedly testing Barcelona's high defensive line with the pace of Bryan Gil as the former Tottenham Hotspur winger caused persistent problems for Jules Kounde down the left channel.

Gil's surging runs carved out Girona's best openings before the break. He twice set up Vanat, who was denied by an exceptional Joan Garcia, and the striker then squandered a gilt-edged chance in the 35th minute, slicing an effort from close range with no defender near him.

Yamal missed from the spot in added time before the break and the contest remained wide open after the interval, finally producing goals in quick succession.

Barcelona broke through in the 59th minute when Cubarsi rose highest from a short corner. Kounde delivered from the right and the defender twisted his neck to send a towering header into the top-right corner, beyond Gazzaniga's desperate dive.

Their lead lasted barely three minutes, with Lemar equalising as Girona seized momentum, pushing Barcelona back, with Garcia producing two outstanding one-handed saves to keep out efforts from Vanat and Roca when both seemed destined for the bottom corner.

But the keeper was powerless in the 87th minute. Claudio Echeverri drifted across the edge of the box before giving the ball back inside to Roca who squared it to substitute Beltran, who took a touch, lifted his head and slotted into the bottom-left corner to ignite a sold-out crowd.

Girona, who had been on a three-match winless run and hovering near the relegation places, climbed to 12th on 29 points, while Barcelona were left to rue missed chances and a defeat that could yet loom large in the title race.