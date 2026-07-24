Barcelona's De Jong ruled out for weeks due to serious knee injury

July 23 : Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is facing several weeks on the sidelines after the LaLiga champions said the Netherlands international had returned from the World Cup with torn knee ligaments.

De Jong, 29, played at the tournament with a heavy bandage on his knee. The Netherlands bowed out following a round-of-32 loss to Morocco on penalties.

"The injury was more serious than initially determined. Thankfully, at this stage there is no need for surgery, and I am now fully focused on my recovery," De Jong posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Barcelona start their bid for a third straight LaLiga title with a visit to Elche on August 23.