Barcelona's Kounde set to miss crucial games with hamstring injury

Barcelona fullback Jules Kounde suffered a hamstring injury in their Champions League semi-final draw with Inter Milan, the LaLiga club said on Thursday in a blow to Hansi Flick's side.

Kounde was forced to come off towards the end of the first half of the 3-3 draw in Wednesday's first leg and was replaced by Eric Garcia.

"Tests carried out on first team player Jules Kounde this morning have shown he has a distal hamstring injury in his left leg," Barcelona said in a statement.

Spanish media reported the France international could be sidelined for three weeks which would force him to sit out the second leg in Milan as well as the Clasico against Real Madrid on May 11.

The 26-year-old, who scored the extra-time winner to beat Real Madrid in last week's Copa del Rey final, had played more minutes than any other Barca player in LaLiga and the Champions League this season.