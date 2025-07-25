Logo
Barcelona's Ter Stegen to undergo back surgery, be out for three months
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v FC Barcelona - Stade Louis II, Monaco - September 19, 2024 FC Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

25 Jul 2025 12:36AM
Barcelona captain and Germany keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be sidelined for three months as he recuperates from back surgery, the 33-year-old said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Ter Stegen missed seven months after suffering a knee injury last year, which forced him to have surgery before making his return in May. He previously underwent back surgery in 2023, which sidelined him for over two months.

"This time, the doctors believe about three months will be necessary as a precaution, to avoid any risks," said Ter Stegen, who has been at Barcelona since 2014, winning six LaLiga titles and a Champions League with the club.

"Emotionally, it hurts a lot not being able to support the team during this time. Fortunately, the rehabilitation is manageable and the road back is clear."

Source: Reuters
