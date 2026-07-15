Logo
Logo

Sport

Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final

Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 France's Aurelien Tchouameni inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 Spain players inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 A fan wears a U.S. and a France themed hat inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron
Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 Spain fans display Lamine Yamal banners inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Lee Smith
Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - France v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 14, 2026 Fans display a U.S. and a France themed flag inside the stadium before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerome Miron
15 Jul 2026 01:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14 : France recalled Bradley Barcola to their attack and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield for their World Cup semi-final against Spain on Tuesday as Luis de la Fuente named an unchanged side.

• Desire Doue drops to the bench as Barcola joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the French forward line.

• Tchouameni returns after missing France's last two games due to injury, partnering Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

• Spain keep Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo in midfield, with Pedri again among the substitutes.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Alex Baena starts with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal up front.

• The winners face Argentina or England in the final.

Lineups:

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement