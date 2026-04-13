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Barcola returns to PSG squad ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool
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Barcola returns to PSG squad ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool

Barcola returns to PSG squad ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Paris St Germain v Chelsea - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 11, 2026 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Barcola returns to PSG squad ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain Training - Campus Paris St Germain, Poissy, France - April 7, 2026 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola with Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
13 Apr 2026 05:54PM
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PARIS, April 13 : Paris St Germain forward Bradley Barcola has been named in the squad for their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Liverpool, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

The France international had been sidelined for a month after suffering a severe ankle nL6N40615R ligament sprain during the Champions League last-16 second leg at Chelsea nL1N40518M.

Barcola missed PSG's last three matches across all competitions, as well as France's friendlies in the U.S. against Brazil nL6N40E1DX and Colombia nL6N40H069.

PSG, the European Cup holders, take a 2-0 lead nL6N40R1IA over Liverpool into Tuesday's game.

Source: Reuters
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