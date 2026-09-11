Barry Whitbread, who led Lions to historic 1998 Tiger Cup, dies aged 77
He led the Singapore national football team to their first international trophy in Vietnam.
SINGAPORE: Former Singapore national football coach Barry Whitbread, who led the Lions to their first international title, has died, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Friday (Sep 11). He was 77.
“His contribution to the game and to Singapore football will always be remembered and cherished,” said FAS in an Instagram post late on Friday honouring the Englishman.
“We extend our deepest condolences to Barry’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Born in 1949, Whitbread served as the head coach of the Lions from 1995 to 1998.
His tenure culminated in the 1998 Tiger Cup - now known as the ASEAN Championship - when he led the national team to their first international trophy in Vietnam.
The Lions had begun their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malaysia before drawing 0-0 with hosts Vietnam and beating Laos 4-1 to finish top of their group.
They then beat Indonesia 2-1 in the semi-finals to earn another meeting with Vietnam, this time in the final in Hanoi.
Lions defender R Sasikumar scored the only goal in the 71st minute with his shoulder blade, getting on the end of Kadir Yahaya's cross. The goal has since been dubbed the "Blade of God".
The victory was the first of four regional titles for the Lions, who went on to win the championship again in 2004, 2007 and 2012.
Whitbread’s son Zak Whitbread remembered his father as a “rare man of immense integrity, principled, positive and true to who he was.”
“He lived for family and football, lived his dream, helped me live mine and was an incredible Dad,” he wrote on X, adding that his father died on
R Sasikumar, who scored the historic 1998 goal, paid tribute to Whitbread in a post on Instagram.
"I’m going to miss you coach. Thank you for changing my life," he wrote.
"Rest in peace".
Aide Iskandar, who played in a back three with Sasikumar and S Subramani at the 1998 tournament, expressed his condolences to Whitbread's family.
"Barry was much more than just a great coach to me. He was like a father figure to me, Sasi, Subramani, and so many young players during his time with us," he told CNA.
"Looking back, I realise how much of an impact Barry had on my life and my career. I am truly grateful for everything he did for me and for the many young players he guided along the way," said Aide, who went on to captain the national team.
"He will always have a special place in my heart, and I will remember him with great respect and fondness."