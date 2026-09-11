Barry Whitbread, who led Lions to historic 1998 Tiger Cup, dies aged 77

The Lions had begun their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malaysia before drawing 0-0 with hosts Vietnam and beating Laos 4-1 to finish top of their group.

They then beat Indonesia 2-1 in the semi-finals to earn another meeting with Vietnam, this time in the final in Hanoi.

Lions defender R Sasikumar scored the only goal in the 71st minute with his shoulder blade, getting on the end of Kadir Yahaya's cross. The goal has since been dubbed the "Blade of God".

The victory was the first of four regional titles for the Lions, who went on to win the championship again in 2004, 2007 and 2012.