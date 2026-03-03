Baseball-Ohtani leads Japan's WBC title defense, Team USA seek first crown since 2017

March 3 : Japan, powered by Shohei Ohtani, will look to pad their global success on the diamond at this year's World Baseball Classic while Team USA and other nations like the Dominican Republic and Venezuela all try to deny the reigning champions another title.

The WBC begins on Thursday with a lot to live up to after the momentum from the previous edition in 2023 which was deemed an instant classic and defining moment in Japanese baseball as Ohtani struck out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout of the United States for the final out to secure the championship.

Ohtani, who has since changed Major League Baseball teams and won World Series titles each of the last two years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, will now try to power Japan to a record-extending fourth WBC crown.

But unlike the last WBC, Ohtani has decided not to appear on the mound for Japan and will instead seek to do all his damage at the plate as he manages his two-way workload ahead of what he hopes will be another championship run with the Dodgers.

"It's been a great offseason. Mostly business as usual," Ohtani, speaking through an interpreter, said in a report on MLB's website. "I think the good thing is that I wasn’t hurt this year or had any injury... I’m very healthy. Glad that I am."

Japan may not have Ohtani on the mound but still boast deep pitching staff that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Yuki Matsui, plenty of power and a precise defense that should help the nation extend a streak that has had them reach at least the semi-finals in every WBC.

The sixth edition of the sport's premier international tournament will be held March 5-17 in Tokyo, Puerto Rico, Houston and Miami.

The 20 countries have been broken into four pools with the top two from each group advancing to the single-game knockout stages that will be played entirely in the United States.

Japan, the only nation to win multiple WBC tournaments, will play their group stage games on home soil, starting on Friday against Taiwan followed by matches against South Korea, Australia and Czech Republic.

FORMIDABLE TEAM USA LINEUP

Perhaps due to the 2023 edition, which attracted an increasing amount of global engagement, the enthusiasm to participate has led to a U.S. lineup that some consider to be one of the greatest baseball rosters ever assembled.

Team USA, seeking both revenge and their first WBC title since 2017, boast a lineup that includes captain and three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, who led the AL last year with 60 homers, and 2025 Cy Young Award winners Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal.

The U.S. begin their campaign on Friday against Brazil, then face Britain, Mexico, and Italy in Pool B action in Houston.

"Playing with Team USA builds a really good bond, and we’ve shared that with each team that I’ve been on for the last five times," American infielder Alex Bregman said. "I’m looking forward to doing it with these guys."

Puerto Rico are favoured to top Pool A action in San Juan over Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Panama.

Pool D in Miami will feature powerhouses Dominican Republic and Venezuela along with two-time semi-finalists Netherlands, Israel and Nicaragua.

"It's a dream come true," said Dominican outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who missed the last WBC while serving a doping suspension. "It's what I wanted as a kid. Being able to do it now, at this stage of my life and my career, it's a special moment."