Battling Cobolli sends holders Italy into Davis Cup final

BOLOGNA :Hosts Italy closed in on a third successive Davis Cup title as Flavio Cobolli saved seven match points to beat Belgium's Zizou Bergs in a thriller and seal a 2-0 semi-final victory on Friday.

The 23-year-old Cobolli, roared on by frenzied home support inside the SuperTennis Arena, clawed his way to a 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(15) victory with the third-set tiebreak one of the best ever seen in the competition's rich history.

Both players produced some spellbinding tennis in a series of punishing rallies in the breaker with the big-serving Bergs looking as though he would extend the tie to the doubles.

But Cobolli, who also failed to convert his first six match points, would not be denied and eventually fired down an unreturnable serve to spark wild celebrations in the stands.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Earlier, Matteo Berrettini powered past Raphael Collignon 6-3 6-4 to put Italy in front. It was Berrettini's eighth successive match win in the competition after he won all six he played last year as Italy retained the title.

Italy will try to complete the three-peat in Sunday's final against either Germany or Spain who face off on Saturday.

Should they prevail, they would become the first nation to win three successive titles since the Challenge Round was abolished after the 1971 event.