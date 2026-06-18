Bay Collective completes acquisition of majority stake in Sunderland Women

June 18 : Investment group Bay Collective has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Sunderland Women, the English WSL 2 club said on Thursday.

The Bay Collective also operates the San Francisco-based Bay FC in the American top-flight National Women's Soccer League.

"Together, Bay Collective and Sunderland AFC Women will focus on strengthening player development, enhancing the matchday experience for fans, and investing in critical infrastructure, including the Academy of Light," Sunderland said in a statement.

Sunderland will retain a minority stake to ensure their identity remains with the team.

"This is a significant and exciting step... Bay Collective brings world-class expertise and a genuine belief in what this club can become," said Sunderland CEO Tom Burwell.