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Bayern are in driving seat but wounded Real could be dangerous, says Neuer
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Bayern are in driving seat but wounded Real could be dangerous, says Neuer

Bayern are in driving seat but wounded Real could be dangerous, says Neuer
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich Training - Saebener Strasse, Munich, Germany - April 14, 2026 Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka and Harry Kane with teammates during training REUTERS/Michaela Stache
Bayern are in driving seat but wounded Real could be dangerous, says Neuer
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich Training - Saebener Strasse, Munich, Germany - April 14, 2026 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Aleksandar Pavlovic with teammates during training REUTERS/Michaela Stache
Bayern are in driving seat but wounded Real could be dangerous, says Neuer
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich Training - Saebener Strasse, Munich, Germany - April 14, 2026 Bayern Munich players during training REUTERS/Michaela Stache
14 Apr 2026 11:03PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2026 11:05PM)
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MUNICH, Germany, April 14 : Treble-chasing Bayern Munich are in control of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid after a 2-1 first-leg win but the Spanish giants, struggling for form, could prove dangerous with their backs to the wall, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said on Tuesday.

The Bavarians host Real in the return leg on Wednesday, hoping to book a semi-final spot to go along with their German Cup semi-final place and a 12-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Real, out of Spain's Copa del Rey and second in La Liga, nine points behind Barcelona, have only one realistic shot at a trophy.

"Yes, it is a big chance for Real to improve things," Neuer told a press conference. "It is a really difficult period for a club like Real at the moment. We have experienced it ourselves in the past."

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"When you are with your back to the wall you can move mountains," Neuer said.

But the Spaniards will be facing a Bayern team in stellar form. 

On Saturday they set a new Bundesliga all-time goal record, with their 5-0 demolition of St Pauli, to take their season tally to 105 goals with five games still remaining. The previous best mark was 101 goals in the 1971-72 campaign.  

"We are in a flow right now. We are still in all competitions and it's in our own hands," Neuer said. "We are sitting in the driver's seat."

Bayern can potentially secure the league title as early as this weekend if Dortmund slip up on Saturday against Hoffenheim. They also face Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup semi-final on April 22.

"We won the first match but there is only one goal difference," the 40-year-old Neuer said. "We know the fight we have to deliver. But we have that one goal advantage."

"Our motivation is sky high so the starting point is good but we cannot overestimate it," he said. "We have experienced how Real can hit back but we are confident."

Source: Reuters
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