HAMBURG, Germany, April 11 : Bayern Munich set an all-time Bundesliga goal record for one season on Saturday when they scored four times at St Pauli to take their tally to 104 so far.

Jamal Musiala headed in from close range after nine minutes as the visitors matched the record haul from Bayern's 1971/72 campaign of 101 goals.

Second half strikes from Leon Goretzka and Michaels Olise in the 53rd and 54th plus Nicolas Jackson in the 65th took their tally to 104 goals for the season.

The game is ongoing and there are still five more matches in the season.

The Bundesliga leaders, preparing to host Real Madrid next week in their Champions League quarter-final second leg after their midweek 2-1 win nL6N40Q177 in Spain, are in the running for three titles, having also reached the German Cup semi-finals.