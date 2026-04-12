Bayern break all-time Bundesliga season goal record with 105

HAMBURG, Germany, April 11 : Bayern Munich set an all-time Bundesliga goal record for one season when they beat St Pauli 5-0 on Saturday to take their tally to 105 so far with five matches remaining.

Jamal Musiala headed in from close range after nine minutes as the visitors matched the record haul from Bayern's 1971-72 campaign of 101 goals.

Second-half strikes from Leon Goretzka and Michael Olise in the 53rd and 54th plus Nicolas Jackson in the 65th minute took their tally to 104 goals for the season before Raphael Guerreiro scored a fifth in the 88th.

The Bundesliga leaders, preparing to host Real Madrid next week in their Champions League quarter-final second leg after their midweek 2-1 win nL6N40Q177 in Spain, are in the running for three titles, having also reached the German Cup semi-finals.