Bayern cruise past Mainz 3-0 but title celebrations on ice

MUNICH, Germany :Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich eased past Mainz 05 3-0 on Saturday but had to put title celebrations on ice after Bayer Leverkusen matched their win to stay eight points behind with three matches left to play.

The Bavarians, who top the standings with 75 points ahead of reigning champions Leverkusen, can secure a 34th German league title with a win at RB Leipzig next week.

Mainz dropped to seventh place and outside any of the spots leading to European football.

With Mainz playing briefly with 10 players due to the injury of Anthony Caci, Leroy Sane made the most of the extra man, firing in after a quick combination in the box with Serge Gnabry, to give Bayern a 28th-minute lead.

The Bundesliga leaders, who last week were eliminated by Italy's inter Milan in the Champions League last eight, doubled it with Michael Olise's solo effort and superb finish from a tight angle five minutes before the break.

Sane, in talks with the club for a contract extension, twice hit the woodwork in the second half before Eric Dier headed home their third goal in the 84th.

Thomas Mueller came on late in the second half to make his 500th league appearance for the club, with the 35-year-old leaving at the end of the season after 25 years at Bayern.

He is only the fourth player to reach that mark in the Bundesliga, featuring for just one club after Charly Koerbel (602 games for Eintracht Frankfurt), Manfred Kaltz (581 matches for Hamburg SV) and Michael Lameck (518 for VfL Bochum).

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane, desperate to clinch the first trophy in his career for either club or country, will miss next week's game at Leipzig after picking up his fifth booking and a suspension.

With 24 league goals this season, the 31-year-old England captain looks set to become the first player to be crowned the league's top scorer in each of his first two Bundesliga seasons.