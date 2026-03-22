Bayern cruise past Union Berlin 4-0 to extend lead at top

MUNICH, Germany, March 21 : Bayern Munich scored three times in seven minutes to cruise past Union Berlin 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and open up a 12-point lead at the top while edging closer to an all-time club scoring record.

The Bavarians, chasing three trophies and fresh from their midweek Champions League quarter-final qualification with a 10-2 aggregate win over Atalanta, are on 70 points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 58, playing Hamburg SV later.

Bayern have now scored 97 league goals, four short of equalling the all-time club record in the 1971-72 Bundesliga campaign.

"We will get the record but the priority for me is something else," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference. "I am not someone who likes talking about this record. I am not too interested. Your playing style does not stop because the season is coming to an end.

"We must never forget what our strengths are and keep bringing them to the pitch regardless of the opponent."

Bayern have a busy schedule in the coming weeks with a Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid and a German Cup semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen.

"We want to keep getting better," Kompany said.

Union managed to compete for half an hour before the hosts turned up the pressure, with teenager Lennart Karl, who earned a Germany call-up this week, hitting the post.

Michael Olise did better in the 42nd minute, curling a shot past keeper Frederik Ronnow to put Bayern ahead. Serge Gnabry fired home the second goal in first-half stoppage time before the Bundesliga's leading scorer Harry Kane added the third four minutes after the restart.

Kane, chasing Robert Lewandowski's 41-goal record in a single Bundesliga season, now has 31 league goals with seven matches remaining.

Gnabry unleashed a powerful shot to bag his second goal in the 67th minute as the one-way traffic continued and Olise hit the woodwork with a low drive late in the game before Kane nearly added another but chipped the ball wide.