Bayern cruise past Union Berlin 4-0 to extend lead at top

MUNICH, Germany, March 21 : Bayern Munich scored three times in seven minutes to cruise past Union Berlin 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and open up a 12-point lead at the top while edging closer to an all-time club scoring record.

The Bavarians, chasing three trophies and fresh from their midweek Champions League quarter-final qualification with a 10-2 aggregate win over Atalanta, are on 70 points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 58, playing Hamburg SV later.

Bayern have now scored 97 league goals, four short of equalling the all-time club record in the 1971-72 Bundesliga campaign.

Union managed to compete for half an hour before the hosts turned up the pressure, with teenager Lennart Karl, who earned a Germany call-up this week, hitting the post.

Michael Olise did better in the 42nd minute, curling a shot past keeper Frederik Ronnow to put Bayern ahead. Serge Gnabry fired home the second in first-half stoppage time before the Bundesliga's leading scorer Harry Kane added another four minutes after the restart.

Kane, chasing Robert Lewandowski's 41-goal record in a single Bundesliga season, now has 31 league goals with seven matches remaining.

Gnabry unleashed a powerful shot to bag his second goal in the 67th minute as the one-way traffic continued and Olise hit the woodwork with a low drive late in the game before Kane nearly added another but chipped the ball wide.