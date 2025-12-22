Bayern ease past Heidenheim 4-0 to take nine-point lead into winter break

HEIDENHEIM, Germany, ‌Dec 21 : Undefeated Bayern Munich cruised past hosts Heidenheim 4-0 on Sunday to go into the winter break with a nine-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

The Bavarians, who have gone through 2025 without an away league loss, are on 41 points, with Borussia Dortmund second ‌on 32 following Friday's 2-0 win at Borussia ‌Moenchengladbach. StrugglING Heidenheim are in 17th place on 11.

It was one-way traffic from the start for Vincent Kompany's team, despite missing injured Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer and suspended Konrad Laimer among others, and they took a 15th-minute lead through a close-range Josip Stanisic ‍header at the far post after Heidenheim keeper Diant Ramaj failed to clear a Jonathan Tah header.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 35th with an almost identical move after again catching the Heidenheim ​defence napping, Michael Olise ‌tapping in at the far post.

The Bundesliga's leading scorer Harry Kane rattled the post with a fine solo effort ​and low shot before Heidenheim substitute Stefan Schimmer responded by hitting the ⁠crossbar with the hosts' best ‌chance.

Schimmer should have done better in the 78th with only ​Bayern's Jonas Urbig to beat but he volleyed straight at the keeper.

Bayern scored again with Luis Diaz's diving ‍header in the 86th minute and Kane still had time to get ⁠on the scoresheet with a fine move in the box deep in ​stoppage time for his ‌19th league goal of the season.

The league resumes ‍on ​January 9.