Bayern need perfect game against PSG-coach Kompany

PARIS :Bayern Munich will need to play a perfect game against holders Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday if they are to have any chance of protecting their record-breaking start to the season, coach Vincent Kompany said on Monday.

The German champions extended their record run in Europe's top five leagues with 15 wins from 15 games after a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. The previous best of 13 wins was held by AC Milan from 1992/3.

"I think you have to believe you can do it and then need a perfect game," Kompany told a press conference ahead of the match in the French capital.

"It's a classic answer. They are the winners of last season's Champions League and favourites this season. But we still have to believe in our chances."

Both Bayern and PSG have won all three of their Champions League matches so far and are level on goal difference. PSG are unbeaten in their last eight competitive matches.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who scored in PSG's win over Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup quarter-finals, is available for the match.

"With PSG it is the collective. It is not enough to concentrate on one player," Kompany said. "There is an individual aspect... but what makes this team so strong is they are working as a team in all phases of the game.

"The reality is we have similar conditions. It is not only about dominance but what the team communicated until now and we have communicated the same things and we have to see what will happen now. That is what people want to see."

"Whoever wins tomorrow will take a big step to get under the top eight (and qualify for the knockout stage)," Kompany said.