Bayern out to seal league title, Dortmund eye top-four finish

BERLIN : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich can secure a 34th German league crown on Saturday at RB Leipzig, having opened up an eight-point advantage with three games left, while Borussia Dortmund are desperate for a top-four finish to rescue their season.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is on the brink of reclaiming the Bundesliga title for the German record champions in his first season in charge, a year after Bayer Leverkusen won a surprise league and Cup double.

The Bavarians are on 75 points, with Leverkusen in second with 67 before travelling to fourth-placed Champions League hopefuls Freiburg on Sunday.

Bayern's top scorer Harry Kane, looking to land the first title of his career, is suspended for the game.

His team will win the title if they beat fifth-placed Leipzig or at least match Leverkusen's result against Freiburg, who have 51 points. Even if Bayern and Leverkusen both lose, the Bavarians will win the title.

With the top two spots wrapped up, at least five teams are in with a fighting chance for a top-four finish that leads to automatic Champions League qualification next season.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who face European hopefuls Mainz 05 on Sunday, are third on 55 points, with a four-point gap to Freiburg, and almost certain of a Champions League spot.

Dortmund, sixth with 48 points and three behind Freiburg, have endured a rollercoaster domestic season and from early title contenders are battling to secure a Champions League place to rescue something from an otherwise disappointing campaign.

The Ruhr Valley club host VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Dortmund have won four of their last five Bundesliga matches, with coach Niko Kovac and his players confident they can still finish in the top four.

"What has characterised us in the past weeks is that everyone wants the success of the team," said Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton. "That is how we got our belief back.

"We just kept at it and that is why I am happy that we are still in with a realistic chance."

At the other end of the table it could be curtains for bottom club VfL Bochum if they lose Friday's relegation battle at Heidenheim, who are four points above them in 16th place and sit in the relegation playoff spot.