Bayern ready for goal bonanza sequel against PSG after nine-goal classic

BERLIN, April 29 : Bayern Munich will be looking for a repeat of their goal bonanza when they host holders Paris St Germain in their Champions League semi-final return leg next week, with Tuesday's 5-4 loss in France breaking the record for most goals in a last-four game of the competition.

Bayern took the lead but then had to dig deep to cut the deficit from 5-2, with two second-half goals, in a thrilling nine-goal classic.

"More. Even more," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said when asked what fans should expect in the return leg.

"We are at home, we will have 75,000 people in that stadium. We don't want just noise. We need a mass (of sound) in the stadium. It is not a ground that is shy of successful moments with this team," Kompany said.

The Belgian, in his second season at Bayern, has seen his treble-chasing team shatter several goal records so far.

Bayern, who have secured the Bundesliga title, have set a new league record with their 113 Bundesliga goals and with three matches remaining. The previous best mark that stood for more than half a century was 101 goals from the 1971/1972 Bayern campaign.

It is also the first time three Bayern players - Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz - have 10 or more goals and assists in a Champions League campaign.

England captain Kane, who was on target on Tuesday, has netted 13 times in the competition while also leading the Bundesliga scorers' list with 33.

Bayern also face VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on May 23.

"When you concede five goals in the Champions League, you're basically out but we scored four goals in Paris," Kompany said. "We can score goals, we've shown that and we will do it at home too."

"We know now: the second leg is at home and we have to win," Kompany said. "We do that often there and with the support of our fans, the belief is certainly there."