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Bayern seize advantage over Real with 2-1 win in pulsating Bernabeu clash
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Bayern seize advantage over Real with 2-1 win in pulsating Bernabeu clash

Bayern seize advantage over Real with 2-1 win in pulsating Bernabeu clash
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Bayern Munich - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 7, 2026 Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bayern seize advantage over Real with 2-1 win in pulsating Bernabeu clash
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Bayern Munich - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 7, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Bayern seize advantage over Real with 2-1 win in pulsating Bernabeu clash
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Bayern Munich - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 7, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bayern seize advantage over Real with 2-1 win in pulsating Bernabeu clash
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Bayern Munich - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 7, 2026 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts as Bayern Munich's Josip Stanisic looks on REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bayern seize advantage over Real with 2-1 win in pulsating Bernabeu clash
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Bayern Munich - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 7, 2026 Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz is shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver as Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior looks on REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
08 Apr 2026 05:09AM
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MADRID, April 7 : Bayern Munich took control of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, earning a slender first-leg advantage after a high-tempo contest in the Spanish capital.

Vincent Kompany's side struck just before halftime when Serge Gnabry slipped a precise pass through for Luis Diaz, who beat the offside trap and fired low past keeper Andriy Lunin in the 41st minute.

Bayern doubled their lead seconds after the restart as Michael Olise squared for Harry Kane to finish neatly from the edge of the box following a swift counter-attack.

Real improved after the hour and Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 74th minute, turning in Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross at the far post.

Manuel Neuer then denied Mbappe and Vinicius Jr with a series of sharp saves as the hosts pressed for an equaliser that never came.

Source: Reuters
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