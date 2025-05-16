Bayern's Kompany wants focus on Hoffenheim before Sunday's title party

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany's focus is firmly on the last Bundesliga game of the season at Hoffenheim on Saturday and not the following day's title party in the Bavarian capital, he said on Friday.

Bayern secured the Bundesliga title almost two weeks ago in Kompany's first season in charge, but Saturday's match could see the Bavarians go for the 100-goal mark this season. They have currently scored 95 league goals this term.

It will also likely mark the second straight top Bundesliga scorer title for Bayern striker Harry Kane in his first two seasons in Germany, with no Bundesliga player ever having managed that feat in their first two seasons.

Kane has netted 25 Bundesliga goals so far this season ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy with 20.

It is, however, a far more important game for the struggling hosts Hoffenheim, who are three points above the relegation playoff spot currently occupied by Heidenheim.

"For me the anticipation (for the title party in central Munich) is great because that was the goal; to bring the league trophy back to Munich," Kompany told a press conference.

"But now I am only focused on the Hoffenheim game. That is the absolute priority and the preparation we are doing. We will enjoy what happens after that because we earned it."

Last season Bayer Leverkusen won a domestic league and Cup double without defeat, snapping the Bavarians' 11-year title run.

Bayern traditionally present the trophy from the balcony of Munich's city Hall to thousands of cheering fans.

"I see every title as the first so that's why I'm looking forward to it," Belgian Kompany said.

The Bavarians will then go into a two-week break before the squad comes together in early June for the Club World Cup in the United States starting later that month.