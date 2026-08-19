Bayern's Musiala diagnosed with neurological disorder after two on-field collapses

Aug 19 : Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala said on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder after collapsing during a match for the second time in four days.

The 23-year-old went down six minutes after coming off the bench in Bayern's 4-2 friendly win at Heidenheim and required medical attention before being assisted from the pitch.

The Germany international also collapsed during Bayern's 3-1 friendly victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

"I've been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absences caused by a neurological dysfunction," Musiala posted on Instagram.

"These can lead to episodes like the ones that occurred recently - such as against Leipzig or just now in Heidenheim.

"I know these can seem scary at first glance - but for me, they're currently part of my everyday life. I'm receiving the best medical care for this and am very optimistic."

Musiala added that doctors had ruled out any further health risks.

The midfielder, who has made 231 appearances for Bayern, was sidelined for six months last season after fracturing an ankle at the Club Cup, but he recovered to return later in the campaign and played for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.